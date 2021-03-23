 Skip to main content
Letter: Letter to Blinken about Palestinian rights
Letter: Letter to Blinken about Palestinian rights

As a constituent and supporter of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, I want to thank Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva for signing the March 11 letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a U.S. policy that supports the human rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. It is powerful to see this group of Representatives speaking out together for a just U.S. foreign policy.

The letter raised several important issues: opposition to Israel's demolition of Palestinian homes, Israel's denial of the COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinians, the Israeli/Egyptian blockade of Gaza, and strong opposition to Israeli annexation of Palestinian land. I was glad to see that the letter calls for reinstating aid to UNRWA and a complete rejection of the Trump/Netanyahu so-called 'peace plan.'

This letter sends a strong message that the U.S. must strive toward human rights and dignity for all people, including Palestinians. Thank you, Rep. Grijalva, for supporting Palestinian rights.

Brooke Hotez

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

