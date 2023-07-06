This is a letter to people who call themselves “Christian Nationalists” (and who seem to be white supremacists), and who want to take over the US, and be the only ones with any rights. It would seem that most Christians in the US do not agree with you as there are many Christian denominations in this country. The US was founded as a SECULAR NATION, not a Christian one. Look up the history of the founding of the US.
Christianity is NOT “superior to” or “better than” any other religion. There is NO “one true religion", and there never has been any.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
