Letter: letter to Ed 8.29
Thoughts on letter of 8.29

Thoughts on letter of 8.29

“Trump provides strong leadership”.

“A candidate who leads with power and strength '" that would be D. Trump”

It could be one of one of two things

1 a tongue in cheek or a spoof.

2 true belief.

These leaders had great power and strength Hitler, Mousseline, Castro etc. and today Trump’s hero Putin.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

