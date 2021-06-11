 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Letter to Joe Manchin
View Comments

Letter: Letter to Joe Manchin

  • Comments

Dear Senator - I understand you refuse to support our right to vote, saying that without Republican support it would undermine our democracy.

Have you not noticed that Republicans are already undermining our democracy? They continue to lie about 2020 election, they are passing bill after bill to suppress voting rights in states. Trump continues to claim he won the election. They censor the Republicans that call Trump out for the liar he is. Lord knows I could go on.

It is we the voters who can support democracy and make out country more equitable, fair, successful. But we can’t do that if we can’t vote.

Please wake up Senator and do the right thing - support voting

Pati Stein

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News