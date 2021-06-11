Letter: Letter to Joe Manchin

Dear Senator - I understand you refuse to support our right to vote, saying that without Republican support it would undermine our democracy.
Have you not noticed that Republicans are already undermining our democracy? They continue to lie about 2020 election, they are passing bill after bill to suppress voting rights in states. Trump continues to claim he won the election. They censor the Republicans that call Trump out for the liar he is. Lord knows I could go on.
It is we the voters who can support democracy and make out country more equitable, fair, successful. But we can’t do that if we can’t vote.
Please wake up Senator and do the right thing - support voting
Pati Stein
East side
