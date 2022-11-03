Letter: Letter to Kari Lake

Who are you Kari Lake, that you would be willing to mock the attempted murder of an elderly man just for the sake of getting more people to vote for you?

I am an Arizonan, raised by Arizonans, and the thought of you running the state that I was raised in turns my stomach. Why would you be so cruel? Where will this meanness get you? Will you lead with dignity, intelligence and grace or will you lead with hatred, stupidity and a morality so toxic and so base that it makes people sick.

¡Qué verguenza!

You should be ashamed of making fun of Mr. Pelosi and House Speaker Pelosi’s tragedy. Even if you don’t agree with them politically, you should take pause about the hatred that is rotting your soul and will surely bring the moral standards of Arizonans down with you.

May God have mercy on your soul.

Ana Consuelo Matiella

Portland, Oregon

Nogales