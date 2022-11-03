 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Letter to Kari Lake

  • Comments

Who are you Kari Lake, that you would be willing to mock the attempted murder of an elderly man just for the sake of getting more people to vote for you?

I am an Arizonan, raised by Arizonans, and the thought of you running the state that I was raised in turns my stomach. Why would you be so cruel? Where will this meanness get you? Will you lead with dignity, intelligence and grace or will you lead with hatred, stupidity and a morality so toxic and so base that it makes people sick.

¡Qué verguenza!

You should be ashamed of making fun of Mr. Pelosi and House Speaker Pelosi’s tragedy. Even if you don’t agree with them politically, you should take pause about the hatred that is rotting your soul and will surely bring the moral standards of Arizonans down with you.

May God have mercy on your soul.

People are also reading…

Ana Consuelo Matiella

Portland, Oregon

Ana Matiella

Nogales

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News