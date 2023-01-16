 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Letter to Lynsey Graham

Dear Senator,

If you feel so strongly that the attorney general should select a special counsel to investigate the files found in President Biden’s office because that’s what was done with President Trump, then please be consistent. President Obama had a Supreme Court nominee months before the election that never even had a hearing, because your party determined that it shouldn’t happen in an election year! Then you helped push through the nomination of a Supreme Court justice by President Trump just weeks before the November election. Sir, you are the text book reason why we should have term limits on members of congress, and possibly the Supreme Court as well.

Barbara Hoffman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

