Letter: Letter to mr trump
Mr. Trump: Last night, your rhetoric at Mt. Rushmore was the most astounding display of American presidential incompetence, ignorance, hate, divisiveness and lack of courage that I have ever witnessed in my 76 years. Your words will become a battering ram for all democrat campaigns and for those of us TRUE Ripon Republicans who believe in truth, honor, integrity and respect. It is time for you to leave office. You have long overstayed your welcome.

Philip Bentley

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

