Letter: Letter to President Biden RE: Putin
Dear President Biden,

Putin must be stopped. He will always threaten to use nuclear arms as leverage to get what he wants. The only thing to stop Putin from killing innocent people and destroying Ukraine, is OUR Military.

Putin has already started the Third World War. Of course, you and the USA will be blamed; so be it! We know that isn’t true! Are we going to wait to help them until there is no one left to help in Ukraine?

We can NOT stand by and watch this madman slaughter these incredibly brave people!!!

We have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dear friends whom we want to protect! Withholding our Military from fighting against Putin is putting our loved ones in even greater peril! The only thing Putin understands is bullets and bombs! The time is NOW!!!

We implore you to send in our Military into Ukraine and kick Putin’s butt back to Russia!!!

Mary Donovan-Popa

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

