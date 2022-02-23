 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Letter to Senator Sinema on filibust and right-to-vote bills
Dear Senator Sinema,

I've waited patiently for you to weigh the critical importance of passing the two right-to-vote bills you've helped to shape and publicly supported against retaining the Senate's filibuster rule with no carve-out to make passing those bills possible.

I am convinced that, unless measures to cripple our electoral system already enacted in states across America are rolled back, we will have no Senate and no House of Representatives worth calling a Senate and House--and we will have no Republic to defend.

I am also convinced that you know this to be true.

So, unless you can change your mind about opposing a carve-out of the filibuster rule---or convince at least ten of your Republican colleagues not to sustain a filibuster with regard to the right-to-vote bills, I ask that you resign as Senator in favor of someone who will do what you know must be done.

Regretfully,

Jeff Lockridge

Longtime Tucson resident and Independent

Jeffrey Lockridge

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

