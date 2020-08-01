You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Letter to Senator Sinema re:government agents in Portland
Senator Sinema,

I strongly urge you to publicly denounce the government actions that are taking place in Portland Oregon. The abduction of law-abiding protesters by unmarked federal government agents and their rendition into unmarked vehicles is totally unacceptable in the United States of America. These actions are an assault on the very foundation of our democracy. It's time that our representatives in government publicly speak to these atrocities and unequivocably confront this administration's blatant disregard for our constitution and Americans who are peacefully exercising their rights under our founding document. Please take the action necessary on the floor of the Senate to confront and stop this abuse of power that threatens our democracy

Leonard DiCurti

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

