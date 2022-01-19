Letter: letter to Senator Sinema

Senator Sinema I will never ever support you again. I will actively support any alternative in the next Democrat primary.
You apparently live in a fantasy world in which Republicans are capable of compromise or governing. They have repeatedly shown themselves to be anti-democratic. Yet you will not consider modification to the Senate filibuster rule to ensure the right to vote for all Americans and protect our fragile democracy.
What happened to the conscience of the 16 current Republican senators who the last time voted for the Voting Rights Law and currently remain in the Senate?
The slim Republican majorities in many state legislators such as Arizona rule by simple majority and do not compromise with their Democrat colleagues since no filibuster rule exists at the state level.
Your stubbornness on the issue of holding dear to the filibuster, which was used historically to block civil rights legislation by southern Democrats, is simply illogical.
Michael Hamant MD
East side
