 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Letter to Senator Sinema
View Comments

Letter: Letter to Senator Sinema

  • Comments

As a Democrat, I am devastated that you have become a roadblock to the crucial bills which embody the President's and the party's promises to America. You continue to stand in the way of progress on these bills while offering NO ideas or suggestions as what changes in the bills would meet your approval. You appear to be flippant and insincere, if not totally out of your league, when you do appear in public. The fact that you cozy up to big Pharma while arguing against lowering drug costs for Medicare recipients is a terrible look. Six years may seem a long time, but trust us, many of your former supporters will NEVER forget or forgive your torpedoing the most important legislative work Congress has undertaken in generations.

Please work in good faith for your party and country, and begin living up to the promise we saw in you when we worked for and voted for you.

Peter Frank

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News