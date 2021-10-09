Letter: Letter to Senator Sinema

As a Republican who did not vote for you, but am inclined to vote for you in 2024, I praise the stand you have taken on the insane $3.5 trillion spending bill in Congress. You received 50% of the votes cast in the election. That means you were elected to represent the people of Arizona not the Democratic party of Arizona. More members of Congress should support what they know to be right and not just roll over to the whims of party leaders. Keep up the good work!a
John McNamara
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.