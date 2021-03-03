 Skip to main content
Letter: LETTER TO SENATOR SINEMA
Letter: LETTER TO SENATOR SINEMA

Congress could pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, updating the Voting Rights Act, and the For the People Act, including a broad range of democracy reforms, including clean elections, election security, ethics, gerrymandering, campaign finance reform, automatic voter registration, and other broadly popular changes.

Arizonans are getting hammered right now by efforts in the Arizona State Legislature to block voting rights.

Defend our voting rights and election security, even if you have to vote against the filibuster. I know this is a tough decision. We need you to be a leader on efforts to protect our vote.

There was a time when Republicans and Democrats came together to pass the 1965 Voting Rights ACT. Now it's time to meet our history and push for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

John Lewis suffered much to protect our right to vote, I hope you would follow his path.

Donna Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

