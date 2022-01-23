Letter: Letter to Senator Sinema

Dear Ms Sinema,
I really wish I could undo what I did when you were running for the Senate. I went door to door for you, thinking that you believed in the same things I do. You have shown me that you don’t. It is obvious you don’t believe in voting rights, that it should be easy for ALL citizens to vote. I wasted my vote on you thinking that if we could get a Democrat back into the Oval Office you would have his or her back and be supportive; you are not. I believed you were a person who would not be swayed by corporate money; I was wrong. I regret every minute I voluntarily campaigned for you. I will do every thing I can to dissuade voters from voting for you when your present term ends.
With sincere sadness for the difficulties I have helped cause our president,
Warren Popa
Southwest side
