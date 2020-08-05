Letter: Letter to the Editor: Censorship of Scientists: "Facebook, Twitter and YouTube remove viral video making false coronavirus claims," July 28

Doctors, as any other Americans, are allowed to have opinions. That's why you seek more than one of them when seeking medical help. As medical professionals, they should be allowed to debate and not shamed into silence. Censoring of scientists is our national shame.
Science thrives in an environment that allows the free exchange and debate of ideas. When scientists are fired and mocked for challenging "conventional wisdom," this will kill science as that's how science progresses by pushing the envelope/frontier of knowledge. Censorship is the modern day equivalent of book burning. Censorship disrepects the First Amendment and will ruin our democracy which requires proper debate to inform our citizens and allow them - not exorbitantly wealthy and scientifically-illiterate "elites" like Bill Gates and George Soros - to decide what is the best for society.
We should be deeply concerned by the actions of Google and other "Big Tech" companies to control "debate" by abrogating our right to speak out and be heard.
Michael Pravica, Ph.D.
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
