Letter: Letter to the Editor: First Amendment not meant to protect liars

It appears that Gina Buconocore does not understand what the concept “to lie” means. To lie one has to know what the truth is, and then make a contradictory claim. In effect the person has to know he is lying.
Two different people looking at set of evidence can draw different conclusions what that data represents. They both can believe that they are right and that their belief is true. That does not mean that they are lying, just because you disagree with them.
The First Amendment protects the speech of every one even Holocaust deniers. We know that the Holocaust occurred. But in United States people can write books, print pamphlets or give speeches stating that the Holocaust did not occur.
I might be a surprise to Gina, but The First Amendment does protect the speech of all the people even if they are not telling the truth.
Saul Rackauskas
Southeast side
