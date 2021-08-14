 Skip to main content
Letter: Letter to the Editor "Masks" the Truth
The right in this country are like the pop radio stations of the '70s - they play the same lies and half-truths over and over. Any Benghazi anyone? I have once again read that Dr. Anthony Fauci didn't recommend masking and then "flip-flopped". When Dr. Fauci made those comments on March 8, 2020 there were less than 500 confirmed cases in the United States. Knowledge about the virus was very limited. How much it could be spread through touch was largely unknown. There was concern by experts that it might be spread through touching one's face and then touching someone else. Almost a year and a half later we know that respiration is the primary cause therefore masks help greatly. Dr. Fauci also was concerned about a shortage of masks in hospitals and it turns out between hording and our country's lack of readiness he was spot on.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

