Letter: Letter to the Editor: "Pima County still counting thousands of ballots, will resume Thursday,"

How is it that we are the world's most "advanced"/"high tech" "superpower" and yet are unable to expeditiously ascertain the will of the American people by counting their votes on the day after election day?
Mail-in ballots were sent weeks ago. Why weren't these ballots required to be postmarked well in advance of election day so they could be counted on election day? Why did the ballot counting suddenly stop early Wed. morning in some states? Considering that our entire national progress has been stultified by this election, wouldn't it behoove all of our states to do whatever it takes to keep counting and allow partisan observers to watch this process to prevent future costly legal challenges and conspiracies?
For the sake of national unity and to prevent us from becoming yet another third world mobocracy, these questions need to be answered because our citizens are becoming disenfranchised and polarized the longer they are not addressed. This will merely foment mistrust of our electoral process and destabilize America.
Michael Pravica
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
