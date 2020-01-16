Letter: letter to the editor
Although I am not a fan of President Trump, I believe we should think long and hard about bringing him down at the cost of our country's dignity. I also believe we need to keep some of our military information private to protect this great country and our citizens.

Too much information, some correct and some incorrect, should be keep out of the public media until verified. Our country's standing and protection should be our highest priority. Please think about "What is truth!" and how what we say affects our country.

Pamela Fauxbel

Green Valley

