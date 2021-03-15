Letter: Letter: "We're all important", 3-6-21

 Skip to main content
Letter: "We're all important", 3-6-21
Letter: "We're all important", 3-6-21

A thoughtful letter reflecting on "Black Lives Matter" banners suggests that saying "All Lives Matter" makes more sense, because "any time we suggest one segment is more important than another we further separate us through implied bias." This oft-repeated canard must be called out for what it too often is: a whitewash, an attempt to deflect responsibility for vast and deep social sins.

There is nothing "implied" about the "bias" exhibited in the police murders of Black people, the invasion of their homes, the pretext arrests, the mass incarceration, the denial of housing, schooling, voting rights and jobs to people because of their skin color. This is hate, pure and simple, and the sooner we face and mitigate that ugly truth, the sooner we'll realize that, indeed, one segment is not more important than another.

Then, and only then can we claim the right to declare, "All Lives Matter."

Regula Case

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

