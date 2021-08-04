 Skip to main content
Letter: Letter Writer Wrong About Socialism
Letter: Letter Writer Wrong About Socialism

I’m one of the many Americans that a letter writer from Benson says has a limited understanding of socialism. I believe that it’s an economic system where the state owns all the means of production; businesses, farms, factories and requiring that everything in society is made by the cooperative efforts of the citizens.

This is not America nor will it ever be.

Karl Marx’s bizarre ideology that cannot create wealth only distribute it has had a zero success rate with USSR, Cuba, North Korea being my personal favorites.

Capitalist America is able to create vast wealth allowing us to generously fund public services for roads, libraries and fire departments; if we democratically choose to defund the police, we can do so. Discretionary are social services where America offers a safety net but never a hammock. We work.

As for totalitarian socialism, as UK PM Maggie Thatcher famously said, that’s when socialism runs out of other people’s money.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

