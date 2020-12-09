 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: letter
View Comments

Letter: letter

The debate has started again as to whether the US Constitution should be

amended in order to change the presidential election process. Some promote

eliminating the Electoral College in favor of a direct popular vote for

president while others believe the Electoral College should remain

unchanged. Just as compromise solved the initial problems of the framers so

it is that compromise can solve this problem. The solution is to change the

electoral votes to electoral points and reward each candidate a percentage

of points based on the percentage of popular votes received in each state.

This would eliminate the “winner take all” system thus allowing for all the

votes to count. A voter is more apt to believe their vote counted when a

percentage of popular votes are taken into account rather than the “all or

nothing” system currently in existence. Further, this new system would

integrate the desire for a popular vote for president with the need for the

individual states to determine who actually gets elected.

Joseph Bialek

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News