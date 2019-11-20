Your Sunday edition editorial page was a virtual cornucopia of conservative propaganda. Are you succumbing at last to the endless tide of letters accusing you of leaning too far left?
I have a question: why do so many of the letters read the same? Why do they all contain the same imaginary facts and the same feeble understanding of how the American government works? Do you follow up to confirm that the letters and their authors are genuine, or are they the products of some far-away letter mill?
William Penrose
Oro Valley
