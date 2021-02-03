Letter: Letters should be fact checked

Re: the January 29th letter “Insurrection attempt a wake-up call for media”.
I agree with the letter writer’s opinion of Gil Shapiro’s column and generally agree with everything he says. However, he defeats his own argument when stating that Canada bans Fox News. This is not true and both he and your opinion editors should not allow false statements to be made in your newspaper, regardless of whether it’s an opinion or a news article.
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
