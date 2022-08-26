 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Letters stoke fear of IRS

Having read several letters about the $80 billion in new funding for the IRS which express fear of IRS audits of small businesses and middle-class Americans, I ask, “What are you afraid of?” Properly filed and paid tax returns rarely provoke audits. Only cheaters should be worried.

Let’s consider several facts about the funding. First, the IRS staff is the same size as it was in 1970. Population has grown significantly since then. Only a portion of the money will pay for new tax auditors. Also, the 87,000 new employees include tax processors, help desk workers, and workers to replace those retiring, among others. In addition, and amazingly, the IRS is currently using computers with outdated Windows XP, and the 1970s computer language COBOL. It relies heavily on manual data entry and paper. When agencies do not receive reliable and adequate funding, they have to rely on really old systems. No wonder the U.S. is losing billions in owed but unpaid taxes every year.

Nancy Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

