Letter: letters

I was mildly surprised at the letters in the March 23 paper. They were not the usual repeated talking points written by the frequent submitters that we see week after week, and it savored both sides of politics. One particular writer warned of the escalationist attitude of the majority of our current congress. Most of those in Washington really have no skin in the game of war, when it comes to sending sons and daughters off to fight. Do they not realize that there is no such thing as a "Tiny nuclear winter"? We are talking about planetary destruction and the famine that is talked about now in Ukraine would be minuscule compared to a worldwide famine. The letter writer recommended Cormac McCarthy's "The Road", a truly depressing view of the future. My hopes lie in the vision of Michael Rennie's movie, "The Day the Earth Stood Still." I have yet to see any collective common sense exhibited on the third planet from the sun.

Maryam Wade

Northeast side

