Letter: Level the income tax playing field

In a November 11, 2021 Washington Post op ed, IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig provided fundamental facts alerting us to our crucial need to fund the IRS so it can fulfill its mission. Last year, the IRS collected over $4 trillion. That’s some 95 percent of the nation’s gross revenue. Due to IRS’s underfunding, some 15% of taxes owed annually are uncollected. That means that America lost about $700 billion in uncollected taxes last year.
Now’s the time for Congress to approve Biden’s ten year $80 billion IRS budget. Using the facts above, the IRS’s $80 billion budget might enable us to recover $7 trillion uncollected taxes.
Big businesses and wealthy individuals hire highly paid tax experts to cut their taxes while the IRS doesn’t have enough civil service wage auditors to keep them honest. We need to level the playing field so taxpayers on Main Street get an even break.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
