Letter: Level the playing field

In the wake of the first presidential "debate," let me offer this suggestion: In addition to the possibility of cutting off a candidate's microphone should he or she spin out of control, the moderator might further democratize the relationship between candidates and between moderator and candidate if the candidates were addressed simply as "Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden" and "Mr. Pence, Ms. Harris," without reference to prior titles the candidate may have merited. Let's level the playing field.
Gerard Ervin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
