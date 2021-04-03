 Skip to main content
Letter: LGBTQ and the 2nd Amendment
Just as state lawmakers are addressing the unfair advantage of transgender kids in K through 12 sports, we must legally do something about transgenders in 2nd Amendment sports. From shooting competition to gun purchases to big animal hunting vacations a certain sub group are becoming transgender to gain an unfair advantage in these endeavors. Gun shop owners who knowingly sell to this group and firing range managers who sanctions this unfair practice should loose their licenses to operate. Doctors who help this sub group by delaying puberty and/or prescribing body altering drugs should be banned for life from having a NRA membership. Our President Donald J. Trump knew about this and that is why he did allow transgender people in the military. Contact your legislator in Phoenix and demand that something be done. Where is Rush when we need him.

Dan Williams

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

