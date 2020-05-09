Letter: Liability Protection for Businesses Not Needed

Businesses are now requesting liability protection from the Trump administration so that they can serve the public. The question is: why is such protection necessary?
If businesses are providing all the safety processes, conditions, and procedures necessary to protect their employees so that those employees can safely return to their jobs, then liability protection is not necessary. If businesses believe that their customers can safety shop in their businesses, then liability protection is not necessary. If customers and/or employees are in no danger to shop and/or work in the businesses permitted to open, then liability protection is not necessary.
If the above are not true, then the businesses should not have opened and their employees and/or customers should be able to seek legal, and more importantly, financial redress. That is the price to safely operate businesses for all concerned.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!