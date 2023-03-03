Thanks to the dominion voting machine lawsuit we now know that the so-called "journalists " at fox news--Hannity, Carlson, Ingraham, et al and their employer knew full well that there was no merit to trump's claims that the 2020 election results were fraudulent, yet they pushed the lie constantly on television.

What can be done to traitors like these? Hopefully dominion can push Murdoch back into the slime from which he emerged, along with the liars who intentionally deceived their audience and continue to do so today. The first amendment offers them no protection, nor should it. Their audience--and this country--deserve far better.