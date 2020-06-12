Letter: Liberal Arizona Star
Letter: Liberal Arizona Star

When I moved to Marana last year, I was told that the Arizona Star was a very liberal newspaper. I have met many Republicans in my new neighborhood, and Arizona has a Republican governor. So, you would expect conservative philosophies would be equally represented in the editorial pages. After 6 months, I have rarely seen conservative letters. This letter will, also, not be published. Today's paper included one claiming Trump to be the worst President since Harding. Many of us believe the opposite - he is the best President in recent history. Maybe some people don't like his personality, but he was not elected to compete for Mr. Popular. He was elected based on his promises, and he is doing a great job in delivering them. I don't have the space to enumerate all of his accomplishments, but any fair-minded person should know them.

Ken Wolfe

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

