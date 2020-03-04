Letter: 2 Liberal Federal Judges at 9th Circuit Jeopardize Border Security

Last year President Trump, with the cooperation of Mexico, enacted the "Remain Mexico" protocols for primarily Central Americans claiming asylum. At the time there was a flood of Central Americans entering the United States either at the ports of entry or illegally through the desert surrendering to the Border Patrol. Border Patrol made over 900,000 apprehensions on the SW border, mainly Central Americans. Trump's protocols, along with other asylum agreements with Mexico and Guatemala, ended the flood. Now comes 2 liberal federal judges appointed by Bill Clinton on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, who in a 2 to 1 ruling, placed an Injunction against the protocols. U.S. Customs and Border Protection informed the court that the decision would mean 25,000 applicants, all subject to detention, would immediately be allowed into the country and could restart the flood. All of this at a time of the Corona Virus spreading, now into Mexico. Within a few hours the 9th Circuit Stayed their own Injunction to hear further arguments.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.