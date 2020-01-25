Letter: Liberal Hack
View Comments

Letter: Liberal Hack

The press were over the top upset with Senator Martha McSally supposedly because she would not answer a question about the impeachment trial before it even began? No. No. They were upset because she called a CNN reporter a liberal hack. Had she replied "no comment" it would not have raised a ripple on the water. Nothing like some truth to bring out the knives of the Left. Circle the wagons editorial writers including David Fitzsimmons, Senator McSally has dared to expose one of our own.

The question should be, is CNN reporter Manu Raju a liberal hack and the answer is an unqualified yes, right along with the Star editorial writers comments.

Sign me as a Never Trump Republican.

Ronald Blank

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Senator McSally

Shame on Sen. Martha McSally for attacking a well respected member of the press for doing his job. It shows how far she will go to tow the par…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News