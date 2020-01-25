Letter: Liberal Hack

The press were over the top upset with Senator Martha McSally supposedly because she would not answer a question about the impeachment trial before it even began? No. No. They were upset because she called a CNN reporter a liberal hack. Had she replied "no comment" it would not have raised a ripple on the water. Nothing like some truth to bring out the knives of the Left. Circle the wagons editorial writers including David Fitzsimmons, Senator McSally has dared to expose one of our own.
The question should be, is CNN reporter Manu Raju a liberal hack and the answer is an unqualified yes, right along with the Star editorial writers comments.
Sign me as a Never Trump Republican.
Ronald Blank
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.