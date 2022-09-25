Letter: Liberal hypocrisy

My thanks go out to our governors of Arizona, Florida and Texas. Fed up with our do-nothing administration in D.C., these state leaders decided to stop the can from being kicked down the road. Our southern border has been invaded by drugs and millions of illegal immigrants for the past 2 years. Our border patrol and the towns along the border do not have the infrastructure or personnel to deal with this crisis. Predictably, the sanctuary cities and states further north are now running around with their hair on fire because a few of these immigrants have been relocated, willingly by the way, into their neighborhoods. These sanctuary cities are now crying foul - as in “not in my backyard”. The hypocrisy is deafening.
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.