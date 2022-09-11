Letter: Liberty and Justice for all

Just a word for the amazing commentary presented each Saturday by our own David Persimmons. Too many consider him (like Al Franken) 'just a comic - or comedian'. They are certainly funny guys in many ways, but more importantly (and this is what gets lost) they are wise, well informed public servants in their own right.

To create an on target cartoon or deliver a clever comedic routine - they have to be well informed. To be that, they have to be well read, and consumers of Truth and verified Facts. Only then can they be seen as purveyors of worthy entertainment. And - they both do this in spades!

For far too many the world view they form comes from late night comics. In most cases, like Fitz, they present the days news in a format palatable for the masses. We're lucky to have them ... considering how few people actually 'read' these days. And, finally, I'd like to repeat the importance of the easily accessible, unbiased and always current website: VoteSmart.org !

Emily Morrison

Midtown