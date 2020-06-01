Letter: Liberty v License

It appears, by their actions, many Americans don't understand the difference between Liberty and License. Liberty is the responsible use of rights and privileges of citizens. License is unfettered actions of individuals without a care or thought for others or the future.
The cost of Liberty is responsibility. The cost of License is Chaos. Responsible people heed warnings about social distancing and wearing masks in public. Your right not to wear a mask is trumped by my right not to be infected. If through your negligence you sicken or kill another, you will have to live with your conscience.
We have the right to assemble and posses fire arms. We do not have the right to brandish fire arms in public to intimidate. Responsible adults do not act this way.
After the stress of the virus and the economy, mindfully, we will be ready for the better tomorrow we can have.
Steve Morrison
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
