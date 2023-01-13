 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: License to Discriminate

  • Comments

License to Discriminate

Should businesses open to the public have the freedom to pick their customers? This is the question before the Supreme Court. A web designer who opposes same-sex marriage and whose business is based in Colorado wants an exemption from the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act which protects people from discrimination on the bases of race, sex, religion, disabilities, and sexual orientation.

If the web designer prevails what’s to keep other businesses from refusing to provide their goods and services to people of color? The disabled? Jews? People in interracial marriages? I believe if a business is selling something to the general public then that means everyone without exception.

Karen Allison

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News