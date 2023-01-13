Letter: License to Discriminate

License to Discriminate
Should businesses open to the public have the freedom to pick their customers? This is the question before the Supreme Court. A web designer who opposes same-sex marriage and whose business is based in Colorado wants an exemption from the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act which protects people from discrimination on the bases of race, sex, religion, disabilities, and sexual orientation.
If the web designer prevails what’s to keep other businesses from refusing to provide their goods and services to people of color? The disabled? Jews? People in interracial marriages? I believe if a business is selling something to the general public then that means everyone without exception.
Karen Allison
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.