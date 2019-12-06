Mark Adams article depicting Donald Trump as a narcissistic sociopath who has no empathy and is a consistent liar, was right on!
Psychiatrists and psychoanalysts get paid to tell people things about themselves they don't want to hear, because those are the issues that brought them to an analyst. Their friends will tell them what they want to hear, that's why they are their 'friends.'
Donald Trump surrounds himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear. He's too involved with himself to listen to anyone else. Prisons are full of people like Donald Trump.
Jim Dreis
East side
