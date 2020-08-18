Letter: Lies about Trump lies

Perhaps if you didn't lie about Trump lies, I would listen to your reasons for hating him so. It seems to be a fad to out-do each other, or at least signal your worthiness, with the lies about his lies. But with the 24hr news cycle, I actually get to hear his words with my own ears, and hear the truths you are pretending don't exist. With only 150 words, I could not cite them all, but you likely would not listen anyway. And, if I asked, you likely could not explain your hatred without resorting to even more lies about the lies. Welcome to modern politics, or at least to what passes for such.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
