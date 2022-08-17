Letter: Lies are lies from right or left

As a #Never Trump Republican, I still find obnoxious some of the spleen vetting letters that appear here, and have this question: "Is it okay to lie if you are a Democrat or from the left?" I offer as one specific "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022." Even the Administration has not been able to find a respected economist who disagrees with the non-partisan CBO that the act does nothing of the sort.
But that's OK; we are indulging in how Trump lies; that we do also doesn't matter.
"If you like your doctor, you can keep him."
OOPS.
John Johnson
Foothills
