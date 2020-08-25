 Skip to main content
Letter: Lies in political ads
Letter: Lies in political ads

Some anti-Biden ads make the false and lying claim that he wants free health care for illegal immigrants, and also free college for them. He doesn’t want this; he never said any such thing at the Democratic National Convention. Stop and think about how absurd such a claim is. No politician with a grain of sense would propose such bills to Congress; it would be the end of their political career. These ads are just examples of the lies and distortions used in Republican ads.

This November, please vote Democratic.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

