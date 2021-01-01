 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lies
View Comments

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more about making war than our President and they are not suckers or losers even when captured by the enemy. The pandemic was not a Democratic hoax and did not magically disappear, even with many people drinking bleach. And finally our courts and Republican election officials have all certified that the 2020 election was not fraudulent. Even our most ardent Trump supporters must accept that he does not always speak the truth and lying over and over does not make them more true. Let's accept the reality that the President ran a tough race but came in second and move on to truly Making America Great Again.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News