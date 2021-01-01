Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more about making war than our President and they are not suckers or losers even when captured by the enemy. The pandemic was not a Democratic hoax and did not magically disappear, even with many people drinking bleach. And finally our courts and Republican election officials have all certified that the 2020 election was not fraudulent. Even our most ardent Trump supporters must accept that he does not always speak the truth and lying over and over does not make them more true. Let's accept the reality that the President ran a tough race but came in second and move on to truly Making America Great Again.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.