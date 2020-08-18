Letter: Lies!

As children we are taught not to lie--we should tell the truth and take our licks. Lying weaves a tangled web that only begets more lies. Unfortunately, it seems political ads open the door to allow adults excuses to lie. Several ads, approved by Trump, blatantly lie, like a dramatically scripted one that says Joe Biden wants to defund the police, ending with Biden saying, "Oh, yeah!" It is totally out of context and Biden could have been agreeing to a corned beef sandwich. Ditto the ad, endorsed by Trump, where a woman claims Joe Biden would take away our right to choose doctors and medical care. Biden has stated many times that he would veto such a proposition. Many ads for other candidates are nothing but imaginary fabrications. Whatever happened to that childhood lesson on the foibles of lying? Sadly, this lesson is lost in the political advertising world of today.
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
