Letter: Life in Wartime

I have been around during hard times. Times when people were protesting, burning and looting. I have not ever seen the President of the US encourage the armed populace to bear arms against their fellow citizens. Now we see a killing by some teenager that has an AR15 and instigating violence leading to the senseless death of two people and a third wounded. When the lootin’ starts the shootin’ starts… a phrase plagiarized by the thief in the White House. Is this your vision of a great America?
I hope his actions do not lead to the masses rising up in hatred against those who think and act in ways they do not like.
We cannot be led into the race war that all too many want us be in. I suggest that we think about who would benefit. In my opinion all of the enemies of the US would.
We are stronger together, even with our differences, but only if we respect each other.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
