Letter: “Life Matters More” Determined By the Question Asked

It is apparent that the idea of “Life Matters More” is determined only by the issue in question. If the issue is preventing abortion, the “life matters more” argument is used to prevent anyone from making an individual choice. However, if the issue is mandatory vaccinations to prevent illness and death, then many chose the position that this is a choice issue for individuals rather than mandating shots for the benefit of all. How do these people rationalize the difference? Just wondering.
Craig Whaley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.