It was 1949 that actor William Bendix first portrayed Chester A. Riley on the series, 'Life With Riley'. In each and every episode, there was a time that Riley had to make a decision and he would declare emphatically, 'my head is made up, don't confuse me with the facts.'.
now 70 years later, Senator Lindsey Graham, who stated two weeks ago that he was reserving judgment with regard to the Impeachment Inquiry of Donald Trump until he had read the transcripts of all of the witnesses taken behind closed doors. (Congressional Committees meet that way legally, to avoid witnesses from knowing what other witnesses have said.)
Now Senator Graham says he will not even read the transcripts. Apparently like Riley, his head is made up and he doesn't want to be confused with the facts.
Dave Glicksman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.