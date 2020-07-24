Letter: Life

Dear Sirs:
It was wonderful to see the colorful mask on the woman in the front of the 'Caliente" section of today's news! Thanks for illustrating so clearly how vital masks really are (along with social distance & hand washing)!
On a more serious note, the COVID-19 Pima County map today showed 5,840 cases of infection in the 20-44 age group (our younger population) & NINE deaths (yesterday). Our ICU beds are at 90% capacity! Now our schools are getting ready to open!
What else can we do about this deadly virus? Get OUT and VOTE a sif you very life depended on it, because it DOES!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!