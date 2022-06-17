Letter: Lifeguard Shortage

Three years ago my family lost an adorable 8 year old girl and her grandma. They were swimming in a neighbor’s swimming pool with no lifeguard and no one else around while they swam. The neighbor came home and found the two of them drown. The other day I saw three boys swimming in a city pool that was not open. They climbed the fence and were jumping from the lifeguard stands and diving boards. I know they were just having a good time however there’s always a chance of an accident happening. The police showed up he didn’t arrest the boys. I thought a good punishment for these boys or girls would be to require them to complete the lifeguard training program. Clearly they can swim we need lifeguards and they will have jobs and be able to swim. If they are not 15 yet the punishment can happen when they come of age. They may respect the purpose of having a lifeguard when they swim.